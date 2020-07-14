KBC and Nairobi Central SDA Church donate to the needy

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) in conjunction with the Nairobi Central SDA Church has donated to the Motherly Care Children’s Home in Ruai, Nairobi County.

The donation comprised of foodstuffs and personal protective equipment. This comes at a time when many children’s homes across the country have decried the low rate of support from well wishers due to Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult to run their daily activities.

Speaking during the handover at the Motherly Care Children’s Home, KBC Director, Charles Mulila said this is the time to show compassion to the needy and be our brother’s keeper.

He challenged other organizations to give a helping hand to the most vulnerable within Kenya.

In regard to Covid-19, Mulila said the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is at the forefront of ensuring the safety of its workers and Kenyans during this pandemic.

He stated that the presence of the virus will not interfere with the quality of broadcast offered by KBC.

“We are now working in shifts and that will not compromise the quality of broadcast we offer you,” Mulila stated.

He revealed that KBC had 39 hand washing points, infrared thermometers guns, and strictly observed the health guidelines prescribed by the government.

Touching on the church and mosque live broadcasts, Mulila said KBC will ensure that all religions are represented in an effort to promote the freedom of worship.

Since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in Kenya in March 2020, KBC has been airing the Hotuba from Jamia Mosque every Friday at 12:30pm; Sabbath Worship on Saturday from 10:00am; and climaxed by Sunday where the Holy Mass from Holy Basilica runs from 09:30am concluded by a Sunday Service from the All Saints’ Cathedral, Nairobi, at 11:00am.

Mulila urged Church Leaders to be at forefront of ensuring safety guidelines by the Ministry of Health are followed in order to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve.

Managers presenter at the event were Dr.Henry Momanyi (Finance & Administation) and Chris Mutungi (Strategy & Special Projects).