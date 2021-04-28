KBC Management empowered in the fight against corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation have partnered in the fight against corruption through the training of senior managers of the national state broadcaster.

The training targeted 16 managers who will serve as Corruption Prevention Committee (CPC) members of KBC.

The Commission facilitated the virtual workshop on anti- corruption and unethical conduct held on Wednesday 28th April 2021.The training offered the managers best practices in corruption mitigating measures which they will apply at the work place. The training will help the managers instill an ethical culture, integrity and professionalism in the institution.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Mr. Twalib Mbarak in his opening remarks read on his behalf by the Deputy Director Mr. Gilbert Lukhoba,called on the managers to be agents of positive transformation in promotion of integrity in their institution by abiding and adhering to various laws, regulations, policies and guidelines that defines the obligations of a public officer.

“Steer away from malpractices such as conflict of interest, procurement malpractices, nepotism, the “brown envelope” syndrome, bribery and fraud which injure your brand, reputation and public perception and overall profitability. It is your responsibility to build and maintain an enduring ethical workplace here at KBC,”said Mr. Mbarak.

Mr. Mbarak reminded the managers that the success or failure of the fight against corruption in Kenya will not depend on EACC but also on how the media will engage integrity as they execute duties.

The KBC Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilal who graced the event, said the training was part of a process that aims at strengthening the audit function of the state broadcaster.He added that KBC has embarked on serious auditing of staff performance that has seen several employees found culpable sanctioned or dismissed due to misconduct.

“We are very serious in creating a culture of accountability that is acceptable within the public service in KBC. I urge the Head of Departments to gain most from this training and cascade the same the staff,” Dr. Bilal said.

Dr. Bilal said his desire is to create a value system in KBC and have a culture that will see the institution run in a transparent and accountable manner.

The Corruption Prevention Committee was founded with the purpose of mainstreaming corruption prevention in the public service.

Public institutions are required to form and operationalize Corruption Prevention Committees in accordance with provided guidelines under the Performance Contracting. CPC members co-ordinate and integrate corruption prevention strategies within the organization.