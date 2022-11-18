KBC MD launches FIFA World Cup

The acting Managing Director of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Samuel Maina has officially launched the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup set to be broadcast live on both KBC Channel 1 alongside its sister radio stations.

The State Broadcaster acquired the exclusive free to air broadcast rights and will air a total of 28 matches on television while the 12 KBC affiliate radio stations will broadcast all the 64 games.

Maina reiterated his station’s commitment to delivering world class quality coverage of the competition in order to satisfy the expectations of audience.

"On our side we're very prepared, we're encouraging Kenyans to stick to KBC. We are going to bring these games to your home. Prepare to enjoy this World Cup!" – KBC Ag. MD Samuel Maina. ^MM#WorldCupIkoKBC ⚽ pic.twitter.com/xaumgdOOuf — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 18, 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium when the hosts taking on Ecuador in Group A while the final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

The tournament was originally set to begin a day later with Senegal’s game against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium but Qatar’s match was moved forward to allow them to open their home tournament.

KBC is well known as a sporting powerhouse in the country having televised live various global competitions this year including Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and World Athletics Championships in Oregon

