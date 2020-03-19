Kenya Broadcasting Corporation through its affiliate radio stations will air school broadcasts commencing Monday next week.

In agreement signed between the corporation and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the school programs will run from Monday to Friday.

This as a partnership with the Ministry of Education to step up measures to facilitate learning during the period learners will be at home, following the indefinite closure of schools due to coronavirus.

The KICD school programs will commence on Monday 23rd March on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation affiliate radio stations and are expected to reach a majority of pupils and students who are at home.

KICD will broadcast radio programmes on weekdays on KBC English Service and Radio Taifa.

The programmes will run on English Service from 9:15am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm as well as on Radio Taifa from 10 am to 11 am Monday to Friday.

The lessons will also be available on the KBC Iftin and Trans world in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa Counties.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the over 10 million learners at home are not idle even as a number of institutions adopts e-learning to make up for the time lost.