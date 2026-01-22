KBC ranks among top-performing parastatals in Kenya – Survey

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has been recognized as one of the top-performing state corporations in Kenya, according to the latest Kenya Track Survey, underscoring KBC’s vital role in public communication, civic education, and fostering national unity.

According to the survey, which sampled 4,879 respondents across all 47 counties between January 2 and January 17, 2026, KBC ranked highly among parastatals for effectiveness, relevance, and institutional reforms in 2025.

The findings position the national brodcaster alongside other notable agencies, such as the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), and the Kenya Roads Board (KRB).

“Their contributions enhanced public service efficiency, strengthened institutional governance, promoted inclusivity, improved food and health security, expanded infrastructure, and reinforced national cohesion,” the pollster stated

The Kenya Track Survey specifically acknowledged KBC for its national public information mandate, stating, “KBC remained the government’s primary channel for public communication, civic education, and emergency messaging.”

The survey also highlighted KBC’s advancements in digital media transformation, noting its strengthened online presence, radio streaming capabilities, and active engagement on social media platforms to reach younger, digitally connected audiences.

During the period under review, the broadcaster expanded programming in indigenous languages, which respondents indicated contributed to cultural promotion and national cohesion.

Participants also recognized KBC for its preparedness in the election and civic coverage.

“The national broadcaster played a key role in voter education and national dialogue ahead of future elections.”

Among other initiatives, KBC and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) jointly launched nationwide town hall meetings last year to facilitate transgenerational conversations, allowing Kenyans to discuss pressing national issues.

Additionally, the survey noted KBC’s ongoing internal reforms aimed at enhancing sustainability and competitiveness, aligning with broader government efforts to improve governance and accountability within state corporations.

“The achievements recorded by key Kenyan parastatals in 2025 underscore their critical role in advancing national development and improving the quality of public service delivery,” the Kenya Track Survey stated

The survey emphasizes that sustaining these gains will depend on continued investment, policy support, innovation, and intergovernmental collaboration.

“With such support, Kenyan parastatals remain well-positioned to drive long-term socio-economic growth and national transformation,” the firm said