KBC Reporter Max Wasike appointed in FKF transition committee

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has appointed a transition committee to run football activities in the country.

The appointments come after the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee term ended on May 11th 2022.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage appoints the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee,” said CS Amina.

The Sports CS has retained several members of the outgoing caretaker committee which was headed by Chairperson Retired Justice Aaron Ringera to help the new team appointed on Friday.

The transition committee members include; Aaron Ringera – Chairperson Maurice Oyugi-Vice-Chairperson, Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, J. J. Masiga (Dr.), Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Mwangi Muthee and Anthony Isayi.

Journalist Linda Oguttu will continue to serve as the head of the Secretariat, Lorine Nerea-Secretary, veteran rugby player Edward Rombo as the Joint Secretary, Robin Toski, Rashid Shedu, and KBC Digital Reporter Maxwell Wasike.

The mandate of the Transition Committee shall be to conduct the affairs of the Football Kenya Federation.

The committee has also been tasked to ensure that Football Kenya Federation operates within the provisions of the Sports Act, 2013.

It will also co-ordinate and ensure the smooth running of Football Kenya Federation operations, including team preparations for local and international sporting events and facilitate the validation of the draft Constitution of FKF.

The transition team shall hold office for period of five weeks with effect from the 11th May, 2022.