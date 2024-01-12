KBC secures free to air broadcast rights for AFCON 2023

Kenyans will get the chance to watch the best football Africa has to offer at the comfort of their homes, with all the 52 matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set to be broadcast on Public Broadcaster KBC platforms.

This after KBC, Your True Sports Partner, acquired free to air broadcast rights to transmit “Live” all matches of the AFCON 2023 that run from 13 January 2023 to 11 February 2024.

Speaking during the unveiling of the agreement, sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the development will ensure that those who do not have access to pay TV are able to follow proceedings from Ivory Coast from a broadcaster with the greatest reach even as he thanked President Ruto for supporting such initiatives.

“This is a very special announcement that the football exhibition will be broadcast live to the Kenyan audience free of charge. To us this is bottom up, this is the hustler spirit” said the CS.

He said the partnership is part of an elaborate plan to position KBC as the premier sports broadcaster in the country which includes the recent deal that saw the public broadcaster sign a deal to exclusively broadcast free-to-air football Kenya Federation premier league.

According to broadcasting and telecommunications Principal Secretary Professor Edward Kisiangani, the plan is part of ongoing efforts by the Kenya Kwanza government to help develop talent in the country, sentiments echoed by his sports counterpart Engineer Peter Tum who said the arrangement reflects the aspirations of the president.

KBC Acting Managing Director Paul Macharia said KBC endeavors to provide the best experience for its audience even as he promised to deliver quality broadcasts.

“To our audience, we thank you for trusting us as “Your True Sports Partner”, we shall deliver quality broadcasts of the best African Football products to you.”Said Macharia.

In the Contract signed with Rights Holders New World TV (NWTV), the matches will be broadcast on KBC Channel 1 and Y254; on the corporation’s online platforms as a simulcast; and on all its 14 radio stations namely Radio Taifa, KBC English Service, Pwani FM, Mayienga FM, Ingo FM, Minto FM, Coro FM, Kitwek FM, Ngemi FM, Mwago FM, Mwatu FM, Iftin FM, Nosim FM, and The Eastern Service.