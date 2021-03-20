KBC set to air LIVE FA Cup quarterfinals

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, KBC Channel 1 is set to exclusively, air LIVE the FA quarter final clashes pitting Everton against Manchester City and Leicester against Manchester United.

In keeping up with its key mantra of being a true sports partner, KBC, has slightly altered its programming, so as to bring both clashes that are set to take place on Saturday 20th March 2021, at 8:30pm and Sunday 21st March 2021, at 5pm respectively.

Everton, under the tutelage of veteran tactician Carlo Ancelotti have enjoyed a good campaign so far and will look to forestall a likely Manchester derby final, by dumping Manchester City out.

Leicester on the other hand, hope to bundle out Manchester United who narrowly made it through in the Europa League quarterfinals. The red devils looked somewhat leggy and will hope that they can shade the likely after effects of their travel to Italy.

