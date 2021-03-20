KBC set to air LIVE FA Cup quarterfinals

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, KBC Channel 1 is set to exclusively, air LIVE the FA quarter final clashes pitting Everton against Manchester City and Leicester against Manchester United.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In keeping up with its key mantra of being a true sports partner, KBC, has slightly altered its programming, so as to bring both clashes that are set to take place on Saturday 20th March 2021, at 8:30pm and Sunday 21st March 2021, at 5pm respectively.

Also Read  Kenyan Players dumped out of Olympic qualifiers in Doha

Everton, under the tutelage of veteran tactician Carlo Ancelotti have enjoyed a good campaign so far and will look to forestall a likely Manchester derby final, by dumping Manchester City out.

Also Read  Tennis is my second favorite sport, says top athlete

Leicester on the other hand, hope to bundle out Manchester United who narrowly made it through in the Europa League quarterfinals. The red devils looked somewhat leggy and will hope that they can shade the likely after effects of their travel to Italy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR