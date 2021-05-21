KBC shines at Kuza awards

The National broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation was among local media houses feted for demonstrating excellence in their services at this year’s Kuza 2021 broadcasting awards.

KBC’s two radio stations namely English service (95.6 FM) and Somali’s Iftiin FM (101.9 Nairobi, 89.9 Garisa, 92.9 FM in Wajir) won the new Patriotic category which was introduced by the Communication Authority of Kenya to celebrate all broadcasters who have demonstrated patriotism and made a positive impact in disseminating information and implementing the Authority and Government’s directives on the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the 2021 Awards 4th edition was “Preserving our Heritage through Broadcasting (Kenya a Heritage of Splendour)”, which seeks to acknowledge broadcasters who: Promote patriotism, Uphold Kenyan culture, beliefs, and values, and those who have made a contribution towards national unity and cohesion.

Three new categories were added this year. The Patriotic Award, The Upcoming Broadcaster Award promoting compliance and adherence to regulatory requirements for new broadcasters who have been in operation within the last 3 years, and the Copyright Award which recognises broadcasters who are in compliance with copyright and intellectual property regulatory requirements.

This time around, audiences were given a chance to vote for their favourite broadcasters in the People’s Choice Award category.

Speaking during the unveiling of the winners, Principal Secretary, Broadcasting and Telecommunications Mrs.Esther Koimett, who was the chief guest warned broadcasters against violating the Programming Code and ICT sector Law.

She commended the regulator (CA) for cracking the whip on broadcasters that have been found in breach of programming standards, particularly those meant to promote the welfare of children.

Two local stations were recently punished for failing to comply with regulatory requirements.

“But we are also aware, as demonstrated in the recent past, that some industry players still have a long way to go in terms of offering programming that is suitable for children and that promotes good social values. We are alive to the fact that a majority of broadcasters are making every effort to adhere to these standards as enforced by the sector regulator” she said.

Koimett at the same time hailed the media, particularly television and radio, for educating citizens on emerging issues on the pandemic, fostering discussions on issues of public interest.

“Beyond sensitizing the public on this crisis, broadcasters were on the frontline of delivering educational content to our children, when schools were closed countrywide in an efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. This is something we cannot take for granted”

CA Acting Director-General Mrs. Mercy Wanjau stressed that broadcasting is a powerful medium for influencing culture and should reflect the national values, culture, aspirations, hopes and dreams of Kenyans.

She assured the media industry of continued support. “I wish to assure you of our singular focus to build a vibrant and responsive media industry that can effectively contribute to the country’s prosperity”