KBC signs MoU with Indonesia News Agency

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Indonesia News Agency (ANTARA) have Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on News Exchange and Technical Cooperation.

The MoU signed by Managing Director KBC Dr. Naim Bilal, seeks to promote economic and socio-cultural relations between the two countries through news exchange cooperation on the basis of equality and reciprocal.

The signing was witnessed by Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle and Mrs. Retno Lestari Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Other MoU’s signed to promote collaboration between various organizations in the two countries include an MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya on Cooperation in Diplomatic Capacity Building.

The MoU seeks to reinforce the partnership between the two countries by establishing the framework for sustainable cooperation in the training of the Indonesian and Kenyans diplomats, based on reciprocity and mutual benefit of both parties.

The other was an MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya on Regular Diplomatic Consultations which provides guidelines for conducting regular diplomatic consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Patrick Nyangweso, Chief Operating Officer for KNCCI signed an MoU between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN).

The purpose of the MOU is to establish the principles and basis of facilitating cooperation between the parties to advance the common interest, in a mutually beneficial manner, business relations between the members and stakeholders representing both countries.

MoU between University of Nairobi and Universitas Padjadjaran on academic research and collaboration has also been concluded for signing by the University VC Prof Stephen Kiama and MoU between UMMA University of Kajiado, Kenya and Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University Jakarta (UIN KAJARTA) for collaboration was also concluded.

The CS is on a three-day official visit to the republic of Indonesia with the purpose of reviewing bilateral consultations.

Earlier, the Government of Kenya officially opened its Embassy in Jarkata.

The inauguration of the embassy marked a momentous occasion and an accomplishment in the diplomatic contacts established prior to Kenya’s Independence.

Indonesia was first in opening its diplomatic mission in Nairobi in 1982.

The ceremony was graced by CS mamo, Mrs. Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, representatives of Kenyans in the Diaspora and a host of both Kenya and Indonesia private and government officials.