KBC staffer killed in fatal road crash

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is mourning the death of one of its employees who lost his life in a grisly road accident Sunday evening.

Simon Karutha, who was until his death a sign language interpreter at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, succumbed to his injuries after the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a road accident at brookside area along By-pass road just a short distance from Nyahururu town.

The late Karutha is said to have died on the spot with his body now lying at the Nyahuru County referral hospital mortuary.

Eye witnesses say, the driver of the ill fated mini bus lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, rolled several times before landing on the left side of the road, leaving several other passengers nursing serious injuries.

The 28 passengers, who sustained varied degrees of injuries, were rushed to the Nyahuru County referral hospital for treatment.

Colleagues at KBC have described 24 year-old Karutha as a dedicated and passionate employee whose death has robbed the corporation of a person who had exhibited exceptional potential.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost a devoted young man whose star had just started shining” grieved Susan Thuku who also works as a sign language interpreter at the Public Broadcaster.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have disappeared from the scene of the Sunday evening accident shortly after the incident.

The Motor vehicle was towed to the Nyahururu police station yard as investigations into the accident commenced in earnest.