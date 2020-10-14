KBC to air CAF Champions League  and Confederations Cup matches

The forthcoming CAF Champions league and CAF confederation cup semi final first leg duels will be aired on KBC Channel 1 TV.

The CAF Champions league action between 1992 and 2017 champions Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and 8 time winners and the competition’s most successful team Al Ahly of Egypt scheduled for this Saturday October 17th 2020 will kick off the busy continental inter club weekend.

The match which will be staged in Casablanca, Morocco kicks off at 10pm EAT.

The return leg is set to be held in Cairo, Egypt on October 23rd.

The second champions league semifinal match will pit hosts Raja Casablanca against Zamalek scheduled Sunday 0ctober 18, will be aired kicking off at 10pm.

The return leg is set for October 24th in Egypt.

The caf Confederation first leg semi final encounters scheduled for October 19th and October 20th will also be broadcast on KBC TV.

Moroccan sides RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir are set to face off at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Monday October 19th kicking off at 10pm EAT.

The second caf confederations cup encounter between Egypt’s pyramids and Horoya of Guinea is set for Tuesday October 20 and kicks off at 10pm.

The Confederations cup matches will be played in Morocco.

The final will be played on October 25th in Egypt.