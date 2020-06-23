KBC to air FA Cup this weekend

Football fans in the country have been afforded an opportunity to watch their favourite English teams compete in the Football Association (FA) Cup this weekend.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will beam live the knock out stages of the competition from Saturday evening with one match on the card.

The FA Cup quarter-finals were rescheduled for the weekend of 27-28 June with the final set to take place on Saturday, 1 August.

The semi-finals have been rescheduled for 18-19 July.

This comes after the resumption of football after 115-days due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw football competition across the world suspended.

Premier League made a return last week with the hope of playing the over 90 matches that were remaining.

On Saturday, Manchester United, who have not lifted the cup in four years will be away to Norwich City. This match will air at 7:30 pm.

In the other matches, Leicester City will host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium at 6:00 pm and later Newcastle will play the defending champions Manchester City at 8:00 pm.