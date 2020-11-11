KBC to air Harambee Stars Vs Comoros Game tonight

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Harambee Stars Line up before their Friendly against Zambia on October 9th 2020 at the Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

 

The 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Group ‘G’ qualifier between Kenya’s Harambee Stars against Comoros scheduled tonight  will be broadcast by KBC Channel 1 TV kicking off at 7PM east African time.

The game sponsored by betting firm BETIKA pits the two sides gunning for a place at the 24 team 2022 Africa cup of nations finals tourney in Cameroon.

Comoros popularly known as Les Coelacanthes are searching for their debut appearance at the Africa Cup finals while Kenya is seeking to qualify for the biannual finals for the second time on the trot, and a 5th overall.

Both teams remain   unbeaten after two rounds of action in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign .

Kenya have drawn each of their two previous matches with an identical 1-1 scoire against Egypt away and at home against Togo, while Comoros have picked up four points from their two outings.

Comoros, a  lowest-ranked nation,  kept a clean sheet in each of their two previous games and this defensive solidity gives them a good chance of claiming a point from this game against Kenya who conceded in each of their last two games.

The return leg, the 4th round of the AFCON qualifying fixture is scheduled November 5th in the archipelago’s nation capital, Moroni.

Comoros sits top of group G with 4 points, two ahead of second placed Kenya. Powerhouse Egypt is third while Togo is ranked last on  a point after a draw a defeat from two games.

Match Officials pose for a picture before Kenya against Zambia match on October 9th 2020 at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.
PICTURE:FILE

Meanwhile Libya’s  Mutaz Ibrahim has been appointed by Confederation of African Football, CAF,to officiate the match as the Centre Referee .

He will be assisted by compatriots  Attia Essa Amsaaed as the first Assistant Referee  and Majdi Kamil the Second Assistant Referee.

Abdulwahid Huraywidah is the Fourth Official while Burundian Aimable Habimana will  serve as the Match Commissioner, LeslieLeonard Liunda from Tanzania will act as the Referee Assessor.

