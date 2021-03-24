KBC to air Harambee Stars vs Egypt match

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will broadcast LIVE The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group ‘G’ qualifier between Kenya’s Harambee Stars vs Egypt.

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday 25th March, 2021, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The Kick Off being 7:00pm EAT.

Harambee Stars are in a do or die scenario as they are third placed, with 3 points whilst Egypt are joint top with 8 points and, a win will see them all but confirm their participation in the next showpiece.

Harambee Stars managed an impressive result in Cairo as they drew 1-1, a game in which Michael Olunga equalized and was unlucky not to score the winner. He has however promised to give his all in this encounter, to secure a positive result; that will enable Harambee Stars to rejoin the qualification fray of the championship.

Egypt on the other hand have their work cut out as they only need a draw and hope that they beat Comoros in the final game, on Saturday at home.

Defensive stalwart Joash Onyango has also promised to deliver a solid game, claiming that he isn’t fazed by the Egyptians as he has played against majority of the pharaoh’s team at club level.

