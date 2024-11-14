KBC TV to air Harambee Stars against Zimbabwe AFCON 2025 Qualifier

The national soccer team Harambee Stars is set to face Zimbabwe in a do or die encounter of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The match which will be played at New Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane South Africa will be broadcast live on KBC TV kicking off at 7PM East Africa Time.

Kenya’s last qualifier against Namibia on 19th November will also be aired by the state broadcaster thus affirming the slogan ‘your true sports partner’’.

Kenya has to beat Zimbabwe today to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 showpiece in Morocco. Zimbabwe are hot favourites to join Cameroon in qualifying from Group J and will do so if they avoid defeat against Kenya.

Kenya lies third in group J on four points and lie 7 points adrift of leaders Cameroon. Zimbabwe is ranked second with 8 points and a win against Kenya will see them through to the 2025 AFCON finals.Namibia is ranked last in the pool with a single point from five matches.

Kenya head coach Engin Firat in efforts to get the desired result has a 23-man squad that he will call upon in Polokwane.

Kenya U20 captain Amos Wanjala is set to earn his first senior cap after being called to the team.

After the Zimbabwe match Kenya will face Namibia at the same venue on Tuesday next week.

MATCH FACTS

Zimbabwe are unbeaten in their previous six AFCON qualifiers (W2 D2); they last enjoyed a longer such run in June 2016.

Kenya have lost each of their last two AFCON qualifiers; they last lost three in succession in March 2016.

50% of Zimbabwe’s goals scored in AFCON 2025 qualifying have come via penalties (2/4), the joint-highest such proportion for a side in qualifying.

HARAMBEE STARS SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Byrne Odhiambo, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno

Defenders

Daniel Anyembe, Amos Wanjala, Amos Nondi, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Charles Momanyi, Eric Ouma, Abud Omar

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu, Marvin Nabwire, Duke Abuya, Timothy Ouma, Richard Odada, Austine Odhiambo, Ronney Onyango, Alfred Scriven, Leshan Mootian, Adam Wilson

Forwards

Michael Olunga, Jonah Ayunga, John Avire