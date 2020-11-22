KBC TV To air ‘Moran’s’ FIBA Afro basketball 2021 Pre-Qualifiers

KBC Channel 1Tv has secured the rights to air the national men’s basketball team, The Moran’s ‘ group matches at the forthcoming FIBAafro basket ball 2021 pre-qualifiers scheduled to be held November 25th -29th in Kigali, Rwanda.

At stake will be the qualification spot at the 2021 AFRO basketball nations finals which will also be held in Rwanda.

Kenya last participated at the finals in 1993 when Nairobi played host to the championship, it’s this run of two decades without making their appearance at the finals that Moran will be out to snap in Kigali.

Kenya, must overcome group B opponents, Angola,Senegal and Mozambique.

‘Morans’ tipp off their campaign against Senegal on Wednesday ,November 25th 2020 ,the match will be aired live on KBC channel 1 beginning at 6pm,local time.

Kebya will return to Kigali Arena day later to face off with the tournaments’s most successful team, Angola. KBC Channel 1 will air the encounter between 3pm-5pm Local time.

Mozambique will be Kenya’s last opponent on Friday. The match will be broadcast from 6pm-8PM,east African time .

Meanwhile, Group E teams will play their qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt. The group consists Uganda, hosts Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde .

Full FIBAAFROBasketball 2021 Qualifiers-Kigali

Wednesday, November 25th

Kenya Vs Senegal

Angola Vs Mozambique

Thursday,November 26th 2020

Kenya Vs Angola

Nigeria Vs S. Sudan

Mozambique Vs Senegal

Mali Vs Rwanda

Friday ,November 27 2020

Kenya Vs Mozambique

Tunisia Vs Madagascar

Senegal Vs Angola

CAR Vs DRC Congo

Saturday , November 28th 2020

DRC Congo Vs Tunisia

Madagascar Vs CAR

S.Sudan Vs Mali

Rwanda Vs Nigeria

Sunday , November 29th 2020

Rwanda Vs S.Sudan

Nigeria Vs Mali

Tunis Vs CAR

Madagascar Vs DRC Congo

Road to AFROBASKET 2021 FINALS-How Teams Qualify

Twenty teams will participate in the second round of qualification for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 at a venue yet to be decided.

The five winners of each pre-qualifiers group join the 15 teams that took part in the FIBA AfroBasket 2017 in Tunisia.

These 15 teams that have automatically made it to this stage include Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda.

This total of 20 teams are divided into five groups of four. The teams will play two tournaments in the international windows.

The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.