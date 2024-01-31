KBC TV to begin broadcasting FKF-PL matches this weekend

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation,KBC TV, is set to begin televising the Football Kenya Federation Premier League ,FKF-PL, this Weekend.

A mouth watering double header pitting 12 time champions Tusker FC against Bidco FC and KCB FC against Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium-Machakos will kickstart the broadcast of the domestic matches .

KBC signed a deal with FKF as the exclusive Free-to-Air Broadcaster in November.

The matches will also be broadcast by 14 other radio stations run by the state broadcaster.

The broadcast deal estimated to cost 1.2 USD is expected to give Kenyan football fans an opportunity to follow the local league hence raising its popularity.

‘Watch KBC Channel 1 and all the kBC radio station Radio Taifa and English service as well as all the Vernacular stations.We are going to bring you all the matches ,majority of the games will be played over the weekend, so as a soccer fan just tune in and enjoy the matches”, KBC Head of sports Elynah Shiveka remarked.

Under the seven-year partnership, the Federation is set to receive USD 1,250,000 Million for the first season, with an increment of USD 100,000 for the subsequent seasons.

KBC, will air a total of 68 matches, two every match week.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier league enter the 18th round this weekend with 9 matches scheduled.

On Saturday, February 3rd, Reigning champions and leaders Gor Mahia will face Kenya Police while Kakamega Homeboys will face off with Muhoroni Youth.

FKF-PL FIXTURES

Saturday February 3rd 2024

Tusker FC Vs Bidco-KBCTV-1PM

KCB Vs Sofapaka-KBC TV-4PM

Nzoia Vs Rangers

Police Vs Gor Mahia

Kakamega Homeboys Vs Muhoroni

Sunday,February 4th 2024

K.Sharks Vs AFC Leopards

Muranga Seal Vs Bandari

Ulinzi Stars Vs Talanta FC

City Stars Vs Shabana