KBC unveiled as the Exclusive FKFPL Free-to-Air Broadcaster

At the same time, the CS cautioned clubs against acts of hooliganism which have in the past led to destruction of property making fans shy away from attending matches.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, KBC has signed an agreement with FKF as the exclusive Football Kenya Federation Premier League, FKFPL Free-to-Air Broadcaster.

While announcing the partnership on Thursday at the Talanta Hela Plaza, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reiterated his commitment to ensuring the broadcast of women’s football on the local TV station as well.

Namwamba also challenged FKF to practice acountability, good governance, and transparency to attract corporate sponsors, which will in turn increase income for footballers.

“Never in the history of this country have we had a government that is so deliberate, intentional, and focused on transforming sports, ’’ Namwamba noted.

ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo, who also graced the ceremony, hailed the partnership as a right direction and step towards the growth of Kenyan football.

’’KBC will have the opportunity to transmit live all KPL matches; this will showcase the immense potential we have among our youth,’’ Owalo emphasized.

On his part, KBC Ag. Managing Director Samuel Maina reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to broadcast more sports events to viewers.

KBC Channel 1 TV and all KBC FM stations will broadcast selected FKF Premier League matches starting this weekend to a tune of USD 1.25M.