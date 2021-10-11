KBC vernacular radio presenters adorn traditional attire to acknowledge Utamaduni Day

Radio presenters at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation vernacular stations on Monday morning unanimously adorned traditional regalia in observing the Utamaduni Day. Messages of preserving and conserving Kenya’s diverse and rich cultures dominated the airwaves as the presenters challenged the young generation to embrace their cultures. Elders from different cultures invited in the studios also had the opportunity to talk to listeners on the importance of culture saying it helps to form the structure and foundation of our society. Kenya is observing its first utamaduni day after it was officially declared by the governemnt in a move to promote national unity, cohesion and economic progress.

Related