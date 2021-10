KBC TV Producer Shammer Kiawa among heroes feted on Mashujaa day

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) veteran TV producer Shammer Kyalo Kiawa is among the 220 individuals who were feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

Kiawa, a prolific broadcaster, scriptwriter, producer and director was honoured for excelling in the field of TV production and his exceptional broadcasting skills that have impacted the media industry positively as well as upcoming broadcasters.

Among popular TV drama shows to his name that kept many Kenyans glued to their screens in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s include Vioja Mahakamani, Vitimbi and Jee, Huu ni Ungwana.

Kiawa said the recognition is no mean feat ” Of course I am elated to get the award. Getting an award from the level of the presidency is a great honour. It’s a very high level of recognition and appreciation. I’m currently doing Vioja Mahakamani which made a comeback this year and it is doing very well” he said promising the return of local comedy show Vitimbi that premiered in 1985.

“I’m also reviving the old Vitimbi but with a new touch,” said Kiama who is behind the Mkulima program, an interactive show that educates the public on improved agricultural practices.

The list also includes Virginia Aoko a 13-year-old girl who rowed her pregnant mother to hospital amidst floods in Budalangi earlier this year to a nearby health facility where she delivered successfully.

A total of 30 athletes both active and retired have also been recognized as heroes and heroines among them sprinting sensation Ferdinand Omanyala, the fastest man on the continent.

Others are Tokyo Olympics Marathoner Lawrence Cherono, former footballer Bob Oyugi, 2016 marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir and National Prisons Wrestling Coach Linus Wachoka Masheti.

Football legend Dennis Oliech and rugby star Humphrey Khayange were also celebrated.

Apart from athletes, entertainers have also been feted among them Elly Mirasi, popularly known as Dr Osito Kalle – a maestro Luo Benga musician who has been in the music industry for more than four decades.

Also honored were entertainers such as Luo Benga maestro Elly Mirasi Akumu, for his contribution to Kenya’s music industry.

This is the last Mashujaa day to be presided over by President Kenyatta’s whose second and last term comes to an end next year in August.

