KBC veterans to be documented in Kenya’s Year Book publication

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has directed for the integration of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation veterans in the upcoming 2023 Kenya Year Book publication.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the veteran journalists, CS Owalo said that the group deserves recognition adding that they have made great impacts in shaping not only the media industry but also the society.

The meeting was organized by the ICT CS to discuss and address the plight of the retired veterans.

Owalo made a directive for documentation of the veterans in the 2023 Year book editorial Board.

The book’s mandate is to enhance Government communications and produce publications highlighting developments in all sectors.

He also urged the veterans to offer mentorship programs to the upcoming journalists so as to help them navigate in the media space.

Owalo also assured the icons of being acknowledged in the upcoming Jamhuri celebrations.

Some of the veterans applauded the government for turning its attention to the group.

The veterans will be holding annual meetings to evaluate media progress and help in shaping policies in the industry.