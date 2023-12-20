KBC visits Upendo destitute children’s home, gifts children early Christmas

It was all smiles at the Upendo destitute children’s home when the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation paid a visit to the facility.

The public broadcaster was at the children’s home as it sought to put smiles on the faces of children residing at the facility during the Christmas festivities.

The gesture, which is part of the corporation’s social corporate responsibility, saw the 51 beneficiaries housed at the facility receive an assortment of food and no-food items valued at over 100,000 shillings.

Apostle John Guda, who is the home’s director and founder, thanked KBC for the support saying it will go a long way in bridging the deficit gap of needs at the facility even as he appealed for more support from well-wishers.

He said the home, which began in Kibera slums but shifted to Zimmerman in 2021 when the initial shelter was destroyed by heavy rains, is in urgent need of support to ensure that those who have sought refuge at the facility enjoy good services.

Speaking during the handover of the donation, KBC’s Corporate Communications Officer Fridah Nyamu lauded the home for its efforts in supporting the less privileged even as she expressed the corporation’s commitment to continue supporting vulnerable members of the society.

She called on other organizations and individuals to support those in need especially during the festive season.

Among those housed at the facility include a five month old infant who was rescued after he was dumped near the gate while 13 others are being supported to complete their studies in various universities across the country with the rest in primary and secondary schools.