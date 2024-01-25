KBC warns against infringement of AFCON broadcasting rights

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has cautioned against infringement of the corporation’s exclusive broadcasting rights of the African Cup of Nation (AFCON).

In a statement, KBC Acting Managing Director Paul Macharia said the broadcaster will not tolerate any unauthorized use or broadcast of the AFCON content.

“Please be advised that no other media or news outlet in Kenya has these exclusive free to air rights for live and recorded TV, radio and digital broadcasts and commentary,” said Macharia.

“Kindly note that any infringement or violation of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s license shall be detrimental to KBC and its global partners at large. Any such infringement or violation shall be addressed to you via prompt written notice to cease and desist, and where necessary through adequate legal action by KBC and all concerned parties.”

KBC has the exclusive Free to Air Broadcast Rights for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on all its platforms.