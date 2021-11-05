KBC’s Books Cafe goes live on location this Saturday

The show will be hosted by Khainga O’Okwemba.

The popular Literary radio programme, “Books Cafe”, hosted by Khainga O’Okwemba that airs every Saturday on KBC’s English Service, will air live on location from the Machakos Girls High School this Saturday.

The show will partner with KBC Radio Taifa’s show “Ramani ya Kiswahili” for a literary joint event that is aimed at mentoring the next generation of writers and broadcasters. Also participating in the event are English Service presenter Geoffrey Mungai and KBC anchors Beatrice Gatonye and Purity Museo. Museo is also an author having published her first book You Will Overcome last year.

The show will air in front of a live audience and with the participation of the students at Machakos Girls High School. Tune in here on Saturday, November 6th from 1 pm.