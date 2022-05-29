KBC’s ‘Bridge Over Congo’ event in pictures

The Rhumba activation night was attended by Rhumba fans of all ages.

KBC English Service radio, through the Bridge Over Congo program, hosted a Rhumba activation event which began on Saturday evening and concluded this morning. The event, which was attended by Rhumba fans of all ages, took place at Harry’s Tavern in Eastlands.

Mfumu Kimbangu who hosts the Bridge Over Congo program also hosted yesterday’s event. Bridge Over Congo airs on Sundays at 10 am via KBC English Service radio and on KBC Channel 1 television on Thursdays at 10 pm with co-host Winnie Marie Jose.

“The event at Harry’s Tavern was successful. The turnout was huge and revellers were happy to meet their favourite rumba presenters. The event started at 5 pm until 4 am,” Mfumu Kimbangu said of the event.

