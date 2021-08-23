KBC’s Chris Omondi among 10 Solutions Journalism Africa Fellows

The Solutions Journalism Network’s Africa Initiative has Monday announced Christopher Omondi among 10 Fellows who will be working on solutions journalism-focused projects across Kenya and Nigeria.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Radio Maiyenga FM presenter and publisher will oversee a multilingual (English and Luo) series of reports called “Curbing the Spread at the Lakeside,”.

The report will shed light on how the Lake Region communities are curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The project will also prioritise the Covid-19 solutions being implemented by Boda Boda (public transport) operators who are crucial to starting, and breaking the chain of the spread of Covid-19 in Kenya.

The Africa Initiative Manager of Solutions Journalism Network (SJN), Ruona Meyer who announced the winners of the grants in a statement said the 10 Fellows will pioneer a community of content creators and platforms that enhance solutions journalism for Africa, by Africans.

“Running until November, the cohort comprises journalism lecturers, artists, as well as veteran and investigative reporters who will be delivering their projects in various African languages and in formats including digital theatre, educational curriculum and investigative radio”, Ruona said.

The Fellowship falls under the Solution Journalism Network’s Africa Initiative, in which 60 newsrooms and 30 Fellows across Nigeria and Kenya will receive training and funding, over a three-year period.

The Solutions Journalism Network is a non-profit organisation with a presence across 18 countries and over 500 newsrooms.

Other Kenyan fellows include Edith Magak, who is working with people living with disabilities to showcase community-based solutions; Angela Oketch’s project will cover the solutions HIV-positive families have come up with to suppress the virus; Brian Malika will train young people under 24 to report on climate change solutions in rural communities and filmmaker Rey Bulambo, whose project uses digital theatre to highlight the solutions created by community members living in a camp for displaced persons.

The Nigerian fellows include Zainab Sanni, who will be setting up a solutions journalism investigative radio desk at Agdigbo 88.7FM, Seun Durojaiye, who will pioneer solutions journalism training in Nigeria’s official languages, Lekan Otufodunrin who will build and run the Solutions Journalism West Africa Hub; Abdulkareem Mojeed of Premium Times newspaper who will be reporting on Climate Change Solutions for Agriculture and Jamiu Folarin, a lecturer at Crescent University, Abeokuta, whose curriculum development project is Mainstreaming Solutions Journalism in Ogun state.