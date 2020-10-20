KBC’s Elynah Shiveka among those feted during Mashujaa Day celebrations

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Elynah Shiveka was Tuesday recognised as a sports heroine during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Elynah who received the award in her home county of Kakamega was among the 210 persons feted on Tuesday including 31 sports personalities spread across the country.

A former Kenyan international hockey player, attached to Telkom hockey club and who represented the country between 1990-1991, Elynah is a trailblazer in women sports journalism having plied her trade at the public broadcaster for the past 29 years.

Elynah curved out her niche and was among the first female radio anchors in the country with an all-round knowledge of sports at a time when sports commentary and analysis was male dominated. She was also among the first female sports anchors to grace our TV screens.

The veteran sports journalist has remained a mentor to many with several prominent women sports journalists hailing her as a role model having mentored many sports journalists in the country and within the region.

Her recognition she says is a testament that hard works pays. “I joined this industry out of passion. It was my believe that sports bring people together. Through hard work, my efforts have borne fruits” she says.

Elynah advising aspiring and upcoming sports journalists to remain true to the call. “Be consistent and passionate. Fight for what you believe in. Keep on keeping on” she posits.

Elynah has been among a dedicated team of professionals at Kenya Broadcasting corporation who have ensured that the public broadcaster remain your true sports partner by offering premium sports content to its audiences.

Besides working at KBC where she is currently the Head of sports, Elynah holds several other leadership roles within the sports fraternity. She is the deputy chairperson of the Kenya hockey union and the deputy chair at the sports dispute tribunal where she is serving her second term. She is also a committee member (health and safety) at the international hockey federation.

From the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, we take this chance to congratulate Shujaa Elynah Shiveka on her recognition.