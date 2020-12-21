Sanaa Theatre Awards recognizes excellence in theatre as well as the Arts

Grapevine, a magazine and culture television program of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, won an award for the Best TV Art and Culture Magazine program at the Sanaa Theatre Awards.

Grapevine is a half-hour entertainment magazine show that showcases the entertainment events happening around the country. These include beauty pageants, international and local concerts, food, film, music and cultural festivals. The show also profiles local artistes and the various musical and theatrical projects that they are engaged in. In addition, the show samples a new video every week which you can watch here.

The team was awarded at the 7th edition of the Sanaa Theatre Awards that was founded by veteran journalist and playwright George Orido in 2013 to recognize the field of performing arts in Kenya.

The event was attended by Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage PS Josephta Mukobe who also presided over the award ceremony.

