KBC’s Iftiin presenters donate radio sets to pupils in Garissa

The Ministry of Education continues to enhance learning in schools through radio broadcasts that have been in existence for years.

When Covid-19 struck and the subsequent temporary closure of schools, digital broadcasts through different online platforms bridged the gap to promote remote learning.

Radio is still the most popular and effective medium in rural areas and has been a part and parcel of the school programme with radio lessons developed by KICD and aired on KBC being integrated into the school curriculum.

The importance of radio as a learning tool cannot be understated and it is for this reason that the state broadcaster in fulfilling its core mission to inform and educate rolled out the radio in the classroom campaign to donate radio sets to needy primary schools nominated by fans of respective radio channels.

This week, KBC Somali station Iftiin FM presenters visited two primary schools in Garissa County and gifted the young learners with radio sets.

The pupils from Garissa and Sankuri Primary schools radiated joy as they gathered around the radio set oblivious of their surroundings characterized by dry weather conditions.

They are now guaranteed uninterrupted access to the radio broadcasts. Besides the fanfare galore treat, the KBC presenters lead by Mohamed Elmi head of Iftiin FM donated masks and t-shirts.

Garissa Primary School caters for learners with disabilities and is also the only school in Kenya that offers Qur’an lessons for visually impaired children. The school has bagged sports and academic awards.

Molly Njeri Njeru the deputy headteacher of Sankuri primary school thanked Iftiin for supporting the institution.

“We are grateful to the Iftiin FM and KBC for the donation. The radio lessons have helped us improve our performance in KCPE. The school attained a mean score of 288 marks up from 201. The radio broadcasts are loved by pupils for their simplicity and interactivity and have played a key role in keeping girls in schools hence protecting them from harmful cultural practices like early marriages and FGM.” Said Njeri.

So far six schools have benefitted from the KBC radio in the classroom activation programme launched last month targeting eight regions across the country.

The KBC team toured the semi-arid county where camel milk production is a source of pride and livelihood for the Somali pastoralist community.

Despite the persistent water shortage, the community is slowly embracing irrigation farming funded by various NGOs.

The county also boasts of opportunities for tourism exploration including wildlife.

Reporting and photos by Jackson Mnyamwezi