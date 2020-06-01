KBC’s Purity Museo among Covid-19 heroes feted by President

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor and health reporter Purity Museo is among 68 Kenyans who have received the new Uzalendo presidential award for outstanding contribution in the fight against Covid-19.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth who was recently elected new vice-president of World Health Organisation Executive Board and has been vocal in the Covid-19 daily press briefings was also conferred the Presidential Order of Service Award alongside doctors and frontline health workers for their dedicated, sacrificial efforts in responding to the pandemic.

The new National Award and State Commendation unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday during celebrations to mark 57th Madaraka day at Statehouse, honours Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service, sacrifice, patriotism, heroism and high sense of civic duty in helping steer Kenya through the current coronavirus pandemic.

The national broadcaster has been running a series of special Covid-19 programmes with the culmination of the outstanding informative coverage of the pandemic by Ms Museo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



An elated Museo who received the news while on her way to Kakuma refugee camp for yet another special assignment on the virus said the recognition by the President was humbling.

“In recognition of their distinguished and outstanding service to the Nation in helping steer our country through the Coronavirus Pandemic, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, confer National Honours on the following persons,” read a gazette notice published on Monday, with the names of the inaugural recipients.

Museo is the host of the popular weekly TV show #FamilyMatters that highlights social issues including health topics.

Since the pandemic, she has dedicated the show that is aired every Sunday after KBC 9PM news to in-depth coverage of special topics on the disease including epic interviews with frontline health workers, Covid-19 survivors, patients, experts and top government officials.

She even got tested for coronavirus on live TV to give Kenyans a glimpse of what to expect and how testing is gone.

Here are some of the highlights of the show

The KBC fraternity congratulates her for the Head of State commendation.

Below is the gazette notice.