KBC’s Purity Museo launches motivational book, win accolades

It was the crowning of a torturous journey for KBC’s Purity Museo, an experience that took her through days of isolation after contracting Covid-19 disease.

But in a classic case of making lemonade out of lemons, the life’s challenges stimulated Purity to document her experiences through a motivational book.

Titled “You Will Overcome”, the book documents her recovery journey as well as her childhood that was fostered at a village in Tseikuru, Kitui County, and eventually becoming a senior news anchor and health reporter at the public broadcaster, in a narrative that gives hope to those whose childhood dreams appear bleak.

Speaking during the launch of the book, ICT cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru described her achievement as a demonstration of resilience and the ability to dream big saying Purity’s determination should be emulated by young people in the country.

“It’s one thing to overcome and another to excel. You need to move to the next level and ensure our youth emulate your efforts.” Mucheru observed.

Mucheru saying the government remains ready to support young people actualize their dreams as evidenced by the various initiatives targeting the youth as well other vulnerable groups.

“We want the youth to become owners of capital. Once you’re a shareholder, you always want to improve what you have” Said Mucheru.

Speaking at the same event, Kenya’s ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo described Purity as a humble and dedicated young woman who has dedicated her time and resources in mentoring and supporting vulnerable girls from her home county.

Kiema saying that her benevolence was demonstrated by her decision to turn her lowest moments into an inspiration.

KBC board director Charles Mulila commended Purity for taking the initiative to document her story that he said will inspire thousands of other young girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to Purity, when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020, she remembered that she had to a debt to pay by documenting her life’s story, hoping it would encourage someone going through a similar situation.

The book documents her experience both as a reporter at the Centre of the story and a victim.

The book is also based on a personal story of determination having achieved her childhood dreams, becoming a news anchor, an ambition she harboured since she was 10 years old.

Her determination evidenced by her decision to work as a house help in 2011 with the singular aim of raising money to cater for her college fees.

The book is available at NURIA KENYA STORES located at Mbogo House.

One can also make an order using the link below

https://nuriakenya.com/product/you-will-overcome-by-purity-museo/