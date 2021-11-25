KBC’s Shiksha Arora nominated for 2021 CA Style Award

CS Joe Mucheru, Governor Alfred Mutua and Esther Passaris to mention a few are also nominated.

Couture Africa Limited has announced the nominees for this year’s CA Style Awards.

Among this year’s nominees is KBC presenter Shiksha Arora who is nominated under the Most Stylish Female Media Personality category alongside Yvonne Okwara, Uganda’s Sheilah Gashumba, Adelle Onyango, Sheila Kwamboka and Tanzania’s Meena Ally.

Also making the nominee list this year is Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who is nominated alongside Governor Alfred Mutua, Tanzania’s Hon. Dr. Hamisi Kigwangalla, Hon. Aden Mohammed, Hon. Otiende Amolloand Uganda’s Ian Rumanyika in the Most Stylish Male Public Servant category. In the female category of the same Rita Okuthe leads the nominations alongside Tanzania’s Hon. Jokate Mwegelo, Hon. Catherine Waruguru, Uganda’s Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, Sen. Susan Kihika and Hon. Esther Passaris.

Voting is open to the public and ongoing until Friday, December 3rd.

See the full list of nominees and vote here.

See last year’s winners.