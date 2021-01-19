KBF: Mumbo seeks to be elected as first ever female President 

Chief Executive Officer of Sports Connect Africa Cynthia Mumbo, has declared an interest to contest for Kenya Basketball Federation Presidential polls slated for January 23,2021.

Mumbo who has served in the Executive Committee of the Kenya Basketball Federation as a co-opted member and, she is also served as a secretary-general for the Kenya Basketball Women’s Commission as well as an advisory board member for the Hype Sports Innovation; said once elected her office will prioritize commercialization and governance aspect of the sport.

“The shared vision for Kenyan basketball is one of excellence in execution, on the court with our national teams with the national league, at the grassroots and with all our stakeholders being involved and included in the delivery of this excellence. I envision a commercially and socially sustainable federation that is an enabler to all stakeholders hopes and desires” she said.

In 2019, the 38-year-old State House Girls High School alumnus, was awarded the top 30 under 40 Leaders in Sport, a prestigious global award for personalities who are shaping sports business around the world and she is hoping to use her network and global basketball connection to revive the dwindling standards of the game locally.

“We all agree Kenya basketball has the potential of being top in Africa. We have over the last few years had mixed results in our quest to be the best. Some areas that require radical change are basketball development, participation, commercialization and league operations. We have to give credit to the current office that has delivered on the men’s national team performance” she added.

Current KBF Treasurer Peter Orero, who will defend his seat unopposed, said it is all systems go for the elections to take place further assuring all the aspirants of same level playing ground to ensure free and credible results.

“The ground is equal to everyone vying and the process will be presided over by a transparent team established in compliance with the federation’s Constitution, the agenda for the day has already been forwarded to the Sports Registrar and members notified of the same. We will all accept the outcome of the polls regardless of who it favors, because this sport is bigger than all of us” she noted.

The elections were earlier planned for April but were called off following the outbreak of corona pandemic.

Only two candidates among them the incumbent Paul Otula have expressed their interest in the top position.

Of all the branches affiliated to KBF, only Nairobi Basketball Association (NBA) had conducted their polls and elected new office bearers.

The branches and teams are expected to submit the names of two delegates each with only one allowed to vote.

The exercise is meant to provide a platform for the new officials to manage the federation for a four-year term

