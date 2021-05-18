KBL embarks on campaign to celebrate Kenyans’ indomitable spirit

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship beer brand Tusker Lager has embarked on an integrated marketing communication campaign to celebrate the indomitable spirit of all Kenyans.

The campaign dubbed Kenya Milele is a celebration of the bold Identity, spirit and culture of our people, everything that makes Kenyans uniquely kenyan.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, KBL Managing Director, John Musunga said: “Kenya has been through tough times and prospered – now, more than ever, there is a real need to connect and share real stories that are uplifting, empowering and remind us why we are proud to be Kenyan.”

“Tusker Lager has always been at the centre of the Kenyan story being a truly Kenyan brand that resonates with the passions and interests of the people at every point in our 100-year history. Our focus with this campaign is to celebrate Kenyans and their uplifting stories of resilience, pride, excellence, determination, character; the things that define us as a people. That is the Kenyan indomitable spirit that we are seeking to recognize and celebrate.,” he added.

Mr Musunga revealed that throughout the new campaign, Tusker will undertake several targeted initiatives through which Kenyans will be celebrated around the country. The guiding areas will be in line with Tusker’s cultural pillars of sports, music and arts.

“Throughout the campaign we will raise a Tusker to “doing it the Kenyan way”. Olympian triumphs, musical excellence, artistic ventures, infrastructure progression and community development. These are powerful stories that unite us as a nation and need to be told,” added Musunga.

At the launch event, Tusker also unveiled their new Kenya Milele TV Commercial (TVC) which was produced and directed by renowned Kenyan producer Tosh Gitonga. The TVC that includes several local talents is part of the brands’ continued efforts to celebrate everything “Kenyan” in their ongoing activities.

For sports, Musunga revealed that the company was currently in talks with the National Olympics Committee of Kenya to sponsor Team Kenya during this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that will be held from 23rd July to 8th August.

In addition, he reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to support rugby in the country through Kenya Rugby Union partnership with the view of extending their current contract.

“Our sports men and women carry our flag high both at home and abroad. We want to tell their inspiring stories and the pride they bring the country through their exploits. Through the Team Kenya partnership and our continued Rugby association we hope to continue to provide the platforms for Kenyans to write new stories of excellence in sports”

The Kenya Milele Campaign will also include the second phase of the Ksh 330 million “Raise the Bar” programme launched last year.

The recovery initiative selected bars and eateries to receive the much-needed support through bartender training on Covid-19 protocols, equipment, products, merchandise, and other incentives to help adapt to new practices following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Raise the Bar program has already seen over 2,273 outlets and 3,800 people receive training and will now be expanded to double the number of outlets to help support these individuals so they too can tell their stories of triumph and to showcase the hospitality industry’s resilience during these difficult moments,” said EABL’s Commercial Director, Joel Kamau.