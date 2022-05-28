KBL in Ksh 8 Million boost for Kabeberi, Christie tournaments as Sevens circuit continues

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, has endorsed the return of the National Sevens Circuit, sponsoring the Christie Sevens Tournament to the tune of Ksh 4 million in a two-year deal.

The tournament which is hosted by Kenya Harlequin is the second of 6 planned tournaments in the circuit and is set to be held this weekend on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, 2022.

This follows a similar sponsorship of Ksh4 million for the concluded George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens, which kicked off the National Rugby Sevens Circuit at the RFUEA Grounds this past weekend.

As part of the partnership, Tusker which is celebrating its 100-year milestone is the official alcohol beverage partner of the tournaments through which it will also sponsor the event’s after-party.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Jean Okech, Tusker Brand Marketing Manager said that KBL has been a perennial sponsor of the national Sevens circuit in the past and is delighted to see the circuit make a comeback following a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As KBL we are delighted to once again renew our association with Kenyan rugby which has for a long time now been a key platform that brings people together and allows us to interact with our consumers. Towards this end, through our beer brand Tusker, we have committed Ksh8 Million towards supporting the opening two legs of the circuit – Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens.”

On his part, Kenya Harlequins Chairman Michael Wanjala said; “We are delighted to have Tusker on board once again for Christie Sevens. Tusker is a long-time supporter of rugby and this sponsorship speaks to the brand’s continued commitment to the growth of the sport in the country. We appreciate this sponsorship which will go a long way towards ensuring we have a successful event, and fans can be assured of a fun, and memorable tournament this weekend,” said Wanjala.

Tusker is synonymous with Kenyan rugby, supporting the sport locally to increase the professionalism of the sport in the country, as well as rallying fans to support it.

The Tusker brand is synonymous with sevens rugby, and has been the shirt sponsor for the Kenya XVs rugby team in the past.

The return of the Sevens Circuit this past weekend was received with much joy as fans thronged the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi, to rally behind their favourite sides.

KCB RFC emerged victorious in the tournament which was the season-opener of the much-awaited circuit after beating Strathmore Leos in the final to clinch the first piece of sevens silverware after the circuit made a comeback following hiatus in 2020 and 2021 occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend, top rugby clubs from different parts of the country are set to take part in the tournament set to be held on 28th – 29th May 2022 at the RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi.

Some of the top teams that are expected to play include Strathmore University, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru RFC, Masinde Muliro, Kenya Harlequins among other teams.

