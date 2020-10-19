KBL, NTSA to train PSV drivers on responsible driving

Public service vehicles drivers with undergo training on responsible driving courtesy of the National Transport and Safety Authority and the alcoholic beverage maker Kenya Breweries Ltd.

In the pact, the two organizations will train and sensitize the drivers on reducing accidents and containing spread of Covid-19 by adhering to Ministry of Health protocols in the public transport sector.

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions there is fear that many Kenyans are slowly relapsing to the ‘old’ normal in total disregard of the prevailing health situation.

During the signing of an MOU between Kenya Breweries Ltd and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to train public service vehicles driver on responsible driving, NTSA Director Badu Katelo warned matatu operators who are flouting health guidelines on containing spread of Covid-19 that the authority will crackdown on them.

KBL’s Head of Sustainability Arnolda Shiundu says they are advocating for behavioral change among drivers so that they can protect their passengers from contracting covid-19.

Echoing Katelos sentiments, Shiundu said most public service vehicles have relaxed in observing ministry of health guidelines making the sector one of the country’s weakest links in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme was rolled out a week ago and is currently being implemented in different counties including Murang’a and Kisumu.