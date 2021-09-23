KBL partners with Enda Sportswear to produce running shoes

The Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) partnership with Enda Sportswear will see the sportswear manufacturer produce high-performance running trainer dubbed Tusker Mwanzo.

According to KBL Managing Director John Musunga, the collaboration aims at producing a locally manufactured running shoe whilst supporting local businesses in the shoe production value chain in order to realise their full potential.

“Enda Sportswear is doing an amazing job proving to the world that Kenya has what it takes to be a major manufacturing hub for sportswear. Being the first Kenyan running shoe company, we applaud Enda as trailblazer in the sporting apparel space creating more opportunities through locally sourcing of raw materials, job creation and economic revenue generation boosting community empowerment to uplift Kenyans in the industry,” said Musunga.

The firm based in Kilifi County, currently has 100 employees in their production line.

“We are deeply honoured to work with Tusker on this project. Both Enda and Tusker are Kenyan brands that celebrate Kenyan excellence and the spirit of friendship and community. Both brands have also been accepted globally as part of Kenyan culture. This partnership made perfect sense and we hope it encourages more Kenyan brands to collaborate,” said Navalayo Osembo, Enda Sportswear CEO.

The shoe, Tusker Mwanzo has already been released to the market and is available for purchase from local sportswear stores.

Enda Sportswear currently supplies the Tusker Mwanzo shoe to the USA where majority of order come from.

“In the past we have relied on imported shoes to cater to the Kenyan market but now we have the capacity to make these high-performance quality shoes locally that people are appreciating. Our hope in the next few years these shoes will be 100 percent locally sourced and manufactured from Kenya to the world further creating economic opportunities for Kenyans to realise their full potential in the industry,” added Osembo.