KBL pumps ksh 3 million for Kabeberi Sevens Tournament

Kenya Breweries through its flagship brand Tusker has today announced its sponsorship for the George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens, popularly known as the Kabeberi Sevens to the tune of Ksh. 3 million.

The highly anticipated fourth leg of the 2024 National Sevens Circuit, hosted by Mwamba RFC will take place this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi and will bring together top rugby clubs in the country to vie for the highly coveted title.

Through the sponsorship, Tusker has acquired rights as the official alcohol beverage partner of the tournament through which it will also provide the event’s after-party experience.

Speaking during the sponsorship presentation at the RFUEA Grounds today, Anthony Wasilwa, KBL Area Business Manager for Nairobi said, “Tusker is proud to be the official alcohol beverage partner for the George Mwangi Kabeberi Sevens, one of the most revered tournaments in the National Sevens Circuit. Our sponsorship of Ksh. 3 million is a testament to our continued commitment to supporting and growing rugby in Kenya.

As a brand deeply rooted in sports, Tusker has a rich history of backing Kenyan rugby, and we’re delighted to extend this support to this year’s National Sevens Circuit, including this highly anticipated Kabeberi Sevens this weekend,” said Wasilwa

“Our sponsorship is not just about financial support. We are also enhancing the event experience for fans and players alike by providing a vibrant after-party experience. This is all part of our commitment to ensuring that Kabeberi Sevens is not just a rugby tournament, but a memorable celebration of Kenyan culture,” he added.

On his part, Mwamba RFC Chairman Jason Braganza thanked KBL for the sponsorship, noting; “We are delighted to have Tusker on board once again for Kabeberi Sevens.

Tusker is a long-time supporter of rugby, and this sponsorship speaks to the brand’s continued commitment to the growth of the sport in the country.

We appreciate this sponsorship which will go a long way towards ensuring we have a successful event, and fans can be assured of a fun, and memorable tournament this weekend,” said Braganza.

The event follows the third leg of the circuit, Dala Sevens which took place this past weekend at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, which was also sponsored by Tusker.

The event featured the nation’s top rugby teams competing for supremacy in the prestigious National Sevens Circuit tournament.

Kabras Sugar RFC emerged victorious, defeating the Menengai Oilers from Nakuru with a score of 24-5 to claim the coveted title.

Kenya Harlequins won the third-place playoff match, KCB lifted the 5th place trophy while Strathmore and Homeboyz won the Challenge Trophy and 13th place trophy respectively.

Kabras are currently sit at the top of the circuit leaderboard with 63 points, 7 ahead of second-placed KCB RFC who have amassed 56 points.

Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin occupy the 4th and 5th spots respectively, each on 46 points