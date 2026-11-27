KCA University has conferred four Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Finance at a single graduation for the first time in its history, as 3,994 graduates received their awards at the institution’s 21st graduation ceremony.

The ceremony, held on Friday at the university’s main campus in Ruaraka, Nairobi, was presided over by the Chancellor, FCPA Dr. Martin Oduor-Otieno, CBS, PCC.

The Chancellor, a former Permanent Secretary at the National Treasury, said the milestone was significant for an institution founded in 1989 as the Kenya College of Accountancy under the sponsorship of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

“To our four new doctors: this award is not the summit of your scholarship; it is your commission. You are now creators of knowledge, not merely consumers of it,” he said. “Africa urgently requires research that answers African questions.”

The four new doctors are Dr. Abdallah Mambo Dallu, Dr. David Taabu Makokha, Dr. James C.N. Mbugua and Dr. Abraham Kisembe Wawire. Their research covers Islamic banking, capital inflows and environmental quality, and sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa.

Skills for a changing economy

The Chancellor urged graduates to remain lifelong learners as artificial intelligence transforms the workplace.

“What technology can never replicate is sound judgement, moral character, and the wisdom to ask the right questions,” he said.

Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Prof. Isaiah I. C. Wakindiki, PhD, EBS, told the graduates that employers would assess them on their competence. “Tomorrow the world will not ask for your marks; it will ask what you can do,” he said.

Prof. Wakindiki reported that he had been elected to the Administrative Board of the International Association of Universities for the 2026 to 2030 term, giving the university a voice in global higher education. He also announced that KASNEB had named KCA University a KASNEB Centre of Excellence in September in recognition of its students’ performance in professional examinations.

The university is further developing a PhD in Data Science in partnership with the University of Calgary in Canada, through Academics Without Borders, to build local capacity in a field that is reshaping government, business and research.

Widening access to education

The Vice Chancellor said 11 of the graduates had been sponsored, including nine through the Teke La Mwisho programme. The KCA University Foundation has supported 63 students to date, while the VC and CEO Cycling Tour has raised over Ksh.24.8 million and funded 42 scholarships.

“A student’s ability, not their family’s finances, should decide their access to education,” he said.

Among the beneficiaries is Bornface Chacha Samwel, who graduated with First Class Honours in Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting Option, after receiving a full scholarship from the KCAU Foundation. He had been working as a security guard to pay his fees following the death of his father.

Student innovation recognised

The university also recognised outstanding students in innovation and the creative arts. Stephen Kamau Macharia’s Fortify AI, an AI-powered enterprise risk intelligence solution, was named second runner-up in the ISACA Kenya Digital Innovator of the Year 2026, while two Data Science projects have advanced in the ABIL EXPLORE Kenya programme.

The class of November 2026 is the university’s largest in recent ceremonies, up from 3,286 in November 2025. The School of Business produced 1,490 graduates, the Professional and Technical Training Institute 1,004, the School of Technology 975 and the School of Education, Arts and Social Sciences 525.

The ceremony was held under the theme Learn! Lead! Transform!