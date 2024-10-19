KCA University’s ISERC accredited to conduct ethics review of research proposals in Social Sciences

The National Commission for Science, Technology, and Innovation (NACOSTI) has accredited KCA University’s Institutional Scientific and Ethics Review Committee (ISERC) to undertake ethics reviews of research projects in the social sciences.

This accreditation, awarded under the number NACOSTI/NSEC/AC/04524, will be valid for a period of three (3) years, to October 2027.

With the help of this accreditation, KCA University will be better equipped to evaluate and approve research proposals and uphold the highest standards of ethical research in the social sciences.

This will guarantee that studies are conducted in accordance with strict ethical guidelines that safeguard the rights and welfare of all parties involved.

The achievement underscores the University’s purpose to address social issues through innovative research and knowledge development. It also serves as a tribute to the University’s dedication to excellence in promoting research, innovation, and commercialization.

“This accreditation aligns with our 2024-2028 Strategic Pillar on excellence in Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship by reinforcing our dedication to fostering ethical, high-quality research in innovation and commercialization,” Prof. Isaiah Wakindiki, VC & CEO, said in remarks regarding the accreditation.

It will guarantee that all research conducted at the University and elsewhere complies with the stated ethical standards, promoting credibility and confidence in the research results produced by the organization.

Additionally, it will expand the reach of our inter-institutional partnerships, ethical research findings commercialization, and contributions to social and economic change.

We have been elevated to a key player in ethical research oversight and strengthened our capacity to contribute to the global research community. By fostering a culture of integrity in research, we ensure that the knowledge we generate is impactful, responsible, and valuable to society.”

The accreditation has strengthened KCA University’s position as a catalyst for innovation and the commercialization of research findings, allowing university academics to push the boundaries of the social sciences.

The University is still dedicated to working with business, government, and other academic partners to turn research into workable solutions that deal with regional and global issues.