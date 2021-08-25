Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched investigations on an accident involving a Cessna C337 aircraft which crashed at Oldonyowas, Chyulu Hills.

In a statement, KCAA Director General, Capt. Gilbert M. Kibe said that the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works have also launched a probe into the air crash.

“KCAA wishes to confirm that a Cessna C337 aircraft registration number 5Y-VPB, crashed at an airstrip near Oldonyowas, Chyulu Hills,” said Capt. Kibe.

The aircraft had two persons on board and had departed from Orly airstrip in Kajiado County at 12.15pm local time headed for Diani, in Kwale County.

Both persons were airlifted by helicopter to a Nairobi hospital to undergo treatment.