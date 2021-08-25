KCAA launches investigations after Cessna aircraft crashes in Chyulu Hills

by Muraya Kamunde
SourceMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched investigations on an accident involving a Cessna C337 aircraft which crashed at Oldonyowas, Chyulu Hills.

In a statement, KCAA Director General, Capt. Gilbert M. Kibe said that the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works have also launched a probe into the air crash.

“KCAA wishes to confirm that a Cessna C337 aircraft registration number 5Y-VPB, crashed at an airstrip near Oldonyowas, Chyulu Hills,” said Capt. Kibe.

The aircraft had two persons on board and had departed from Orly airstrip in Kajiado County at 12.15pm local time headed for Diani, in Kwale County.

Both persons were airlifted by helicopter to a Nairobi hospital to undergo treatment.

  

Latest posts

Equity Bank says it didn’t loan Turkish national, Harun Aydin

Muraya Kamunde

Kenyatta University: COMESA awards nine scholarships

Claire Wanja

60-year old woman chains herself, demands Kshs 78m payment

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More