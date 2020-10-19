KCAA puts Kshs 31M automated search and rescue system to use

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) expects to improve its response time in the event of an aircraft distress call or crash following the installation an automated Aeronautical Search and Rescue System at a cost of Kshs 31 million.

The new system at the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) inside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport marks the shift from the manual system which has been in use and blamed for the slow response and prolonged search and rescue in the event of an aircraft accident.

“The manual search coordination process took longer time in determining the probable area to be searched, hence delaying mobilisation of Search and Rescue response agencies. With the right data obtained from the System, the search area can now be narrowed to a specific location after which response agencies are informed and this increases the chances of saving lives and property.” Capt. Gilbert Kibe said in a statement.

The launch of the new system comes just three days after Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and three other passengers aboard a chopper escaped with minor injuries following a crash at Melili area in Narok East.

KCAA says previously, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre was only activated when there was a need for Search and Rescue following a reported emergency.

“This required mobilisation of Search Mission Coordinators who would then proceed to conduct a manual search using maps and charts,”

According to KCAA, the new system was put to test during the first-ever Search and Rescue drill in East Africa conducted on 3rd December 2019.

“The Search and Rescue agencies involved during the drill included government agencies such as the National Police Service-Air wing and National Police Service Operations, Kenya Defence Forces, National Disaster Management Unit, Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenya Airports Authority among others,” added Capt. Kibe.

The new automated system which is manned 24-hours is linked to a search and rescue satellite that aids in the tracking of Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), enabling faster detection of aircraft in distress.

“All aircraft operating in Kenya are required to be fitted with a serviceable ELT which is triggered automatically when the aircraft experiences impact. The new system is able, via satellite, to indicate the location of the aircraft which then, puts into motion the search and rescue operation,” KCAA said.

Capt. Kibe further mentioned that the next step to building a more efficient and safer search and rescue coordination in the country is the setting up of a Search and Rescue Organisation (SARO) that will be a multi-agency team of all the stakeholders involved in search and rescue operations.

The operationalization of the new automated system comes as reports indicate that two bodies are yet to be recovered from Lake Nakuru after a chopper crash in October 2017.

In the month of June, Kenya reported two accidents, one involving a light aircraft which crashed in Lamu after hitting an electric pole though no one was injured in the accident.

Four police officers also escaped death when their chopper crashed in Meru while two officers from the Kenya Defence Forces lost their lives when their chopper crashed in Machakos County on July 13, 2020.