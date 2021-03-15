KCAA receives go-ahead to operationalise drone charges

Kenyans and entities wishing to own and operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems popularly known as drones will now pay a Ksh3,000 registration fee.

This is after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) received the go-ahead to operationalize the Civil Aviation (Regulatory Fees and Charges for Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2020 which was acceded to by the National Assembly on 6 March 2021.

The proposed charges had been gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Transport, James Macharia on 22 January 2021.

The approval paves the way for full implementation of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) regulatory framework in Kenya.

These charges are a reduction from the revoked rates under the Kenya Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2017.

“Under the new cost structure, Kenyans and entities wishing to own and operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems popularly known as drones will now pay a Ksh3,000 registration fee. Details of the charging structure can be obtained from www.kcaa.or.ke” said KCAA in a statement.

KCAA director general Gilbert Kibe said the gazettement of the Regulations heralded a new era in the country’s aviation ecosystem by opening up the sector to innovations.

“Innovation in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) has been accelerating at such an exponential rate. The capabilities of this technology are limitless – from the positives such as filming movies, documentaries, sports, weddings and delivering medicines.”

Individuals or entities that have already imported UAS are encouraged to apply to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority for registration and approval to lawfully engage in safe and secure drone operations of all types which could include precision agriculture, wildlife management, inspection of power grid, building, dams, solar inspection, research, crop spraying and data collection, forest management, road traffic monitoring and surveillance and aerial mapping.

The Civil Aviation (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2020 categorises drones based on the risks posed by their operations, from low risks to high risks under categories, A, B and C. The purpose of the UAS, and risk to public safety and security form the basis for consideration by the Authority in registering, issuing of approvals and authorizations for operations.

In an era where privacy of persons and property is an important issue, the regulations have made provisions that ensure such discretion is respected as provided in the constitution and other national laws.

Additionally, KCAA will be undertaking public sensitisation on the application and implication of the regulations.