KCAA wants dumpsite near Moi International Airport relocated

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Mombasa County government to expedite the process of the relocation of Mwakirunge dumpsite to a different site.

KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe insisted the site poses a danger to flights landing at the Moi International Airport.

He said this is as a result of birds which are attracted to the dumpsite which cause confusion to flights landing at the airport.

“It’s against the authority’s regulations to have a dumpsite near an airport which is the case worldwide,” he pointed out.

Kibe insisted there is no alternative but to demand the relocation of the site to a place away from the airport’s landing path.

The director general urged the county government to abide by their demand to relocate the dumpsite which is in Kisauni Constituency.

Similarly, Kibe said the regulator will be keen to reinforce helicopter movements which are expected to increase for the next one year as Kenya heads towards the general election.

The KCAA Director General said he will hold a crucial meeting with stakeholders on how to reinforce aviation regulations during the campaign period.

On drones, the KCAA boss said they are ready to license media houses to operate them through a commercial business category.

Kibe announced the license for learning intuitions to operate drones will be in the training license category.

He said there is tremendous growth in the aviation sector due to the strategic position of the country in Africa, which has made many airlines choose Nairobi capital city as their Africa headquarters.

Kibe also says there is an increase in entrants of domestic scheduled flights in the country which has made the airlines to lower their flights costs thus attracting more passengers.