KCB and Strathmore Leos face off in crunch clash as Kenya Cup enters penultimate round

Defending champions KCB RFC have expressed their desire to finish top of the log as the Kenya Cup seasons enters the penultimate round this weekend.

KCB who have won the title on eight occasions will lock horns with fourth ranked Strathmore Leos. The university lads will be looking forward to pull a rabbit out of a hat after their recent display against Kabras sugar.

Currently, KCB are second-placed on the log having amassed 40points in the last nine matches while Strathmore Leos are sitting fourth with 29 points and have also secured a place in the semi-finals.

KCB RFC Strength and Conditioning, skill development Coach Mike Shamiah believes that they have prepared the squad adequately for the weekend match and will be out to register desirable result.

“In the past few matches, we have had to come from behind to win games and this has been tough but we have re-strategized and analyzed our game to ensure that as we face the two top teams in the coming clashes, we do not give away easy tries. We are also preparing the boys physically and mentally to maintain top performances,” he said.

Winger Jacob Ojee admits Leos are a top side and are not taking them for granted even at this point when the semi-final slot is already in the bag.

He says they are putting in the necessary work in training to acquire maximum points in the remaining matches and top the log.

Meanwhile league leaders Kabras Sugar will face off with Homeboyz while relegation threatened Mwamba RFC will face Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Two teams will be relegated at the conclusion of the season next weekend.

Kenya Cup Match Day 10, Saturday 19 February 2022

Masinde Muliro v Mwamba- ASK Kakamega

Kabras Sugar v Homeboyz- ASK Kakamega

Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad- ASK Nakuru

Kenya Harlequin v Topfry Nakuru- RFUEA

Nondescripts v Resolution Impala Saracens- Ngong Racecourse

Strathmore Leos v KCB –KCB Grounds