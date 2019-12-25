KCB assistant coach hopeful team will maintain momentum

KCB Assistant coach Godfrey Oduor is adamant the bankers will maintain the same momentum in the second leg of the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League campaign.

KCB currently occupy position six on the log on 25 points.

The bankers won seven games, drew four and lost two in the first leg of the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League campaign. According to Assistant Coach Godfrey Oduor, KCB targets to reinforce its attack in the second leg of the season.

Oduor says the defence has been good and the focus now is on reducing the number of goals conceded.

The team thumped Wazito FC 2-1 over the weekend in Machakos, with goals from Enock Agwanda and Simon Munala.

So far, the team has netted 21 goals, 10 of them coming against Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers.

The bankers will kick off the second leg of the season with a clash against Mathare United on January 4th before taking on Sofapaka and Chemilil Sugar.