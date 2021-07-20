KCB Bank bags four global awards for customer service

KCB Bank has scooped four awards at the Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence and Global Brands Magazine Awards for its customer service.

The bank was named named Kenya’s Best Bank at the 2021 Euromoney Awards for Excellence where it also emerged as Africa’s Best Responsibility Bank.

Separately, KCB has been feted as the Best Bank in Customer Experience in Kenya and the Most Innovative Banking Brand Kenya by the 2021 Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence was established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.

Global Brands Magazine is a leading brands magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world.

A fully autonomous branding magazine, Global Brands Magazine represents an astute source of information from across industries.