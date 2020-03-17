KCB Bank calls off all sporting activities

KCB Bank Kenya has suspended all sports-related activities for its affiliated sports teams in line with the Government’s cautionary measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The indefinite decision affects all KCB supported teams—KCB FC, KCB Rugby FC, KCB Women Volleyball and KCB Chess Team.

The decision also affects all KCB sponsored events such as the KNRC Rally, KCB Autocross, golf and athletics.

“We have taken this decision given the need to safeguard the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders, which is paramount and in light of the need to observe Government-driven cautionary measures to stem the transmission of the virus,” said KCB Bank Kenya Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi.