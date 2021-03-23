KCB Bank receives global finance award for best bank in Kenya

KCB Bank has been recognized as the best bank in Kenya for the third year in a row by the Global Finance Magazine during their 28th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

This recognition was awarded to the bank for its robust market presence in the East African region, and its digital innovation to drive financial inclusion especially during a pandemic.

“We are delighted to receive this award for the third year in a row. This is testament of the social economic impact that our products and services are having in Kenya and in the region. As KCB, the core of our business is to drive financial inclusion in Africa. With such recognition, we are constantly motivated to continue putting in the effort to ensure we can serve our customers to the best of our abilities,” said Joshua Oigara, KCB Group CEO and MD.

In a statement by Global Finance, Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance said, “Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world. Our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward. This year’s evaluations are more important and valuable than at any point in their 28-year history, given the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The award selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

The award comes just days after KCB Group released their 2020 full-year financial results where they reported a net profit of KShs.19.6 billion for the full year ending December 2020.

For the year 2021, the bank is optimistic that the economy and banking sector will recover from the effects of the pandemic, as the pandemic has accelerated an already rapidly shifting operating landscape accentuated by elevated customer expectations, digital disruption, and intensified competition.

In February, the Bank was recognized by the Middle East & Africa Innovations Awards 2021 (The Digital Banker) for the Best ESG Award.